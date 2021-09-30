In high school I was friends with a Jersey girl named Andrea who lived in Tenafly, in the Palisades above the Hudson, and who was such a manic Anglophile she dressed herself in the Union Jack. With her Union Jack go-go boots or a Union Jack mac, skinny legs, and sharp-cut circa-1964 mod bob — with straight-edge bangs she called “fringe” — she looked ready to riot at Brighton. It was Andrea who took me to my first Manhattan nightclub, the Peppermint Lounge, when I was 13 or 14. Andrea brought along a lounge-lizardy male friend from school, who had a floppy New Wave haircut and went on and on about how much he loved Ayn Rand. We crossed the river by the PATH train and got home at dawn. I dozed for an hour or two in a La-Z-Boy recliner in Andrea’s basement, feeling like life had begun.

