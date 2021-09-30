Markus Laahanen
Palmaïa, The House of AïA, a holistic wellness retreat in Rivera Maya, Mexico, known for its transformative Progressive Wellness concept, is excited to share the appointment of Markus Laahanen as General Manager. A decades-long veteran of the hospitality industry with experience in the management of hotels, resorts and restaurants in Europe, North America, and South Asia, Laahanen oversees the operation of all departments at the forward-thinking enclave set along white-sand beaches of the Caribbean, including rooms, food & beverage, transformational wellness, engineering, finance, administration, human resources, and more.www.hospitalitynet.org
