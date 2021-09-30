CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ursula Howard

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach - FL, USA. McKibbon Hospitality, an award-winning leader in hotel management, today announced the appointment of Ursula Howard as Director of Sales for Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass. Ursula Howard brings more than 25 years of...

WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
hospitalitynet.org

Chris Ferrier

Chris Ferrier, has been appointed Executive Chef of Lansdowne Resort located in Leesburg, Virginia. Ferrier is an accomplished food and beverage hospitality executive with a successful history of leading profitable Food & Beverage operations in large hotels, resorts and inclusive outlets and meeting space. Ferrier joins Lansdowne most recently from...
LEESBURG, VA
Michael Herr
hospitalitynet.org

New Members Elected to HTNG Executive Leadership Group

TNG is pleased to welcome three new members to the Executive Leadership Group: Sarah Fults (MGM Resorts International), Cameron Hammond (Hyatt Hotels Corporation) and Scott Strickland (Wyndham Hotels & Resorts). Formerly known as HTNG's Board of Governors, the Executive Leadership Group continues to be the key direction-setting body for HTNG....
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments Integrates BeyondTV GuestCast to Deliver Personalized and Convenient Guestroom Entertainment

Rome, Italy - BeyondTV GuestCast (BTV), a full-service provider of guestroom entertainment services and solutions, has announced the successful implementation of its BeyondTV GuestCast in-room entertainment solution in Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments. A newly opened property located just minutes away from the center of Rome. Designed to fit the needs of long-term and short-term guests alike, the property delivers the tranquility and privacy of an apartment without sacrificing the superior services and amenities of a 4-star hotel. By adopting BeyondTV GuestCast in the property’s modern suites, Aurelia Antica Suites & Apartments is set to further promote comfort, connectivity and personalized control in guest rooms.
ENTERTAINMENT
hospitalitynet.org

Building Success in Partnership: Staybridge Suites

Our upscale extended stay brand, Staybridge Suites delivers warm, welcoming modern comforts, a thoughtful experience created by a genuinely caring team and an authentic sense of community that makes guests feel completely at home. The brand offers owners the opportunity to maximise ROI through driving cost efficiencies such as a lean staffing model, a limited F&B outlet and reduced operational cost.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Nicolas Senes

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay in Banten, Indonesia. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay has appointed Nicolas Senes to the new position of Resort Manager, providing additional leadership as the Resort continues to upgrade its facilities and experiences. Nicolas will be responsible for the Food & Beverage, Rooms and Engineering divisions, reporting to General Manager Uday Rao.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Tom Barber

Tom Barber brings decades of deep hospitality experience to Mission Hill. He is a highly accomplished C level executive with a career that has focused on finance, operations, strategy, sales, and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he served as Global Chief Development Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest global franchisor of hotels, where he had direct global responsibility for Sales and Design and Construction. As head of Corporate Development for Wyndham Worldwide, he led the spinoff of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from Wyndham Worldwide, the $2 billion acquisition of La Quinta Hotels & Resorts, and the $1.3 billion divestiture of European Rentals, among other transactions. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Credit Suisse. Tom earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Washington.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

David Dietz

OpenKey, the industry standard for universal Digital Key in hotels, welcomes David Dietz as the company's new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Dietz brings more than 25 years of software development experience with demonstrated results in interoperability and scaling of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. Dietz comes to OpenKey from Crossover for Work,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
hospitalitynet.org

Wayan Sutariawan

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay in Banten, Indonesia. Wayan Sutariawan (Suta) has been promoted to Executive Sous Chef of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan. As head chef of the resort, he oversees Ayung Terrace restaurant, Riverside restaurant, Sokasi cooking school, Jati Bar, In-Room Dining, and culinary experiences such as the Megibung dinner on the River Terrace and Chef-Guided Picnic in the surrounding wilderness.
RECIPES
hospitalitynet.org

Neil Foster

Coast Corporate Office is very pleased to introduce Neil Foster as our new Director, Technology. Neil comes to Coast Hotels with broad experience in technology and notable experience in hospitality technology. Neil has led and supported systems and technology since 1997. Along with his work above, Neil has been very involved in and is currently the Global Vice President of HFTP, Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

arena4finance partners with US experts, Ascend, to offer HFTP certificates

Arena4finance is proud to introduce the arrival of a new online course for the hospitality industry: ‘A deep dive into the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI)’. This demanding new course is offered in partnership with the US based association, the Hospitality Financial & Technology Professionals (HFTP),...
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Crestline Selected to Manage The Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown, South Carolina

FAIRFAX, VA – Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC announced today that it has been selected to manage the 130-guestroom Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown in South Carolina. “Greenville is a beautiful city situated half-way between Charlotte and Atlanta in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. “This Upstate location, with a thriving arts and entertainment community as well as numerous leading universities and businesses, help to make this Hyatt Place hotel a premiere destination for business and leisure travelers and a great addition to our portfolio,” added Carroll.
GREENVILLE, SC
hospitalitynet.org

Linchris Hotel Corporation Opens DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North

There's a new cookie in town. DoubleTree by Hilton and Linchris Hotel Corporation announced the opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Silver Spring DC North. Formerly, Sheraton Silver Spring, this hotel will continue to offer guests the exceptional level of service they have enjoyed as part of the Hilton Worldwide portfolio with the added DoubleTree brand benefits of a signature warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival, and the industry-recognized culture of CARE (Create A Rewarding Experience for our guests) Program.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Rick Fidel

Rosewood Miramar Beach, one of the world's most luxurious oceanfront resorts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Fidel to managing director. In this role, Fidel will oversee all aspects of the beloved seaside resort, including the world-class food and beverage program headlined by acclaimed signature restaurant Caruso's and the Forbes Five-star Sense®, A Rosewood Spa.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

David O’Donoghue

Cabot, developer and operator of luxury residential, resort and golf destinations, announced today that esteemed industry expert, David O'Donoghue, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Hospitality. In this role, O'Donoghue will work closely with Cabot CEO and Co-founder Ben Cowan-Dewar to lead the growth of Cabot's expanding portfolio of world-class...
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Picco Alapatt

Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the award-winning Resort consistently ranked by travellers and travel experts as one of the top resorts in the Caribbean, has named Picco Alapatt as the new Executive Chef. A 20-year luxury hospitality veteran, Chef Alapatt hails most recently from the Gulf Court Hotel, Business Bay, the first property in Dubai for the renowned Gulf Hotel Group, Bahrain, where he served as executive chef since its pre-opening in 2018.
LIFESTYLE

