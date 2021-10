The Margaret Harwell Art Museum has announced the winners of the 68th annual Poplar Bluff Artists Guild Juried Exhibition. Best in Show went to Lesley Eby of Bloomfield with her oil portrait “Silas A. Pimento.” Eby won the same award in last year’s competition. Hers was one of approximately 55 entries from 25 artists. The exhibit opens to the public with an award ceremony and reception 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Margaret Harwell Art Museum. Museum director Steve Whitworth encouraged people to attend and meet the artists, and thanked Commerce Bank for its ongoing support of the museum and the annual exhibition.

