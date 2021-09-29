CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribe: Navajo voting rights advocate Agnes Laughter has died

 7 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo weaver who successfully challenged the constitutionality of Arizona’s in-person voting procedures and restrictive identity requirements for Native Americans has died. Navajo Nation Council officials say Agnes Laughter died Sunday, but no cause was immediately released. Laughter was born in 1932 in a traditional Navajo hogan. She was 16 when Native Americans got the right to vote in Arizona. In 2006, she was part of a lawsuit that led to the U.S. Justice Department expanding the list of documents that can serve as tribal identification at polling places. In 2008, the agency revised procedures to provide a broader list of documents that may serve as tribal IDs to vote.

Navajo Nation Council Mourns Agnes Laughter

The 24th Navajo Nation Council offered its condolences to the family of voting rights advocate Agnes Laughter. “We honor the life work of the late Agnes Laughter and the legacy she leaves behind,” Navajo Speaker Seth Damon said. “Future generations will remember her as a protector of our right to vote and the beautiful Navajo rugs she created.”
Federal judge rejects much of Ute Tribe's water-rights lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed much of the Ute Indian Tribe's lawsuit over the federal government's handling of the tribal water rights, ruling that many of the tribe's claims were raised too late or are barred for other reasons. Dating back a century, the allegations concern the state and federal government's alleged mishandling of tribal lands and various water development projects that were to benefit the northeastern Utah tribe.
Black woman in rural Texas unable to vote, advocates say system is unfair

As voters across Texas submitted voter registration applications on Monday, Oct. 4, ahead of the Nov. 2 statewide election, 82-year-old Elmira Hicks was left out. The Oakwood, Texas, native hasn't been able to renew her voting license for more than a year because she has been unable to present the required birth certificate needed to verify her identity.
Idaho's governor left the state. His lieutenant governor took power and banned state vaccine mandates.

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little left the state Tuesday. His second-in-command — empowered with executive authority in his absence — used that power to pick an old fight. As acting governor, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican, issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon banning state officials from requiring COVID-19 "vaccine passports" from new or current employees. Little quickly promised to undo McGeachin's order as soon as he returned from touring the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of fellow Republican governors.
Pro-Abortion Rights Advocates March In Minneapolis Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 600 marches were planned across the country Saturday in support of reproductive rights, including in Minneapolis. The largest rally is expected in Washington, D.C., but hundreds are also expected at a march in Minneapolis. It's part of a National Day of Action. Women and allies plan to rally for what organizers say is to protect and expand access to abortion in Minnesota. "I don't want the government telling me how to control my body," Peggy Trost, of Duluth, said. "This is ridiculous. Men and people in Congress, we're supposed to have a separation of church and state and...
Advocates Rally In Annapolis To Defend Abortion Rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Advocates rallied in Annapolis on Saturday to join a nationwide effort to stand up and defend abortion rights. "I'm out here to protect the rights of my body and my daughters' bodies," said Sara Knight, who attended the rally. "I just want everyone to be able to make their own choice." They spoke out against the recently passed Texas law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women even know they're pregnant. "It is not the role of the government to be controlling any of our bodies and any of our choices and our life...
Yakama Nation leader, Native Vote advocate Mathew Tomaskin dies at age 58

Mathew Tomaskin will be remembered for serving others and helping his people in the Yakama Nation. The longtime legislative liaison for the Yakama Nation and political organizer for the Native Vote effort died Sept. 21, 2021, of cancer. Roy Dick, a longtime broadcaster with Yakama Nation radio station KYNR, recalled...
Ute Tribe calls dismissal of water rights claims a 'miscarriage of justice'

Low water levels are pictured at Starvation Reservoir in Duchesne County on Aug. 9. The reservoir is located within the general area of the Uintah-Ouray Reservation. The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation filed a lawsuit against the Department of Interior in 2018 over water rights. The lawsuit was expanded to include Utah entities last year. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — Leaders of the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation announced Wednesday that they plan to seek further judicial review after a federal judge last week dismissed most of the claims within their water rights lawsuit against U.S. and Utah government entities, calling the decision a "miscarriage of justice."
Did 'Survivor 41' tribes Yase and Ua vote out the right players in Episode 1? [POLLS]

"Survivor 41" has arrived at long last, airing a supersized two-hour premiere on Wednesday night. The 18 new castaways helped kick off a whole new era of the show and by the end of the night, two of them saw their "Survivor" dreams die as they were voted out by their tribes. After the Luvu tribe won the first Immunity Challenge, Yase and Ua went to Tribal Council where they booted 50-year-old cyber security analyst Eric Abraham and 23-year-old healthcare consultant Sara Wilson, respectively. But did the tribes vote out the right players in the end? Vote in our Episode...
Voting rights advocate Desmond Meade named MacArthur "genius grant" winner

Desmond Meade, a civil rights activist who spearheaded an effort to restore the vote to formerly incarcerated people in Florida, has been awarded a MacArthur Fellowship. Commonly known as a "genius grant," the honor includes a $625,000, no-strings-attached stipend given to "extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential."
Civil rights advocate passes away

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Rev. Manker Harris, who fought for civil rights in the 1960s, has passed away. He was 88. During his life Harris was drawn to a ministry in the civil rights movement. In 1968 he was the recipient of the Human Relations Award from the Human Relations Committee in Decatur.
Activist who recorded Sinema in ASU bathroom defends actions, accuses critics of being 'tone police'

The woman who followed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., into the bathroom while filming her defended her actions, accusing critics of being the "tone police" in a Facebook post. Dr. Sophia Marjovic, one of the immigration activists who confronted Sinema at Arizona State University over "a pathway to citizenship" for illegal immigrants this weekend, defended filming the senator while following her into the bathroom.
