Tribe: Navajo voting rights advocate Agnes Laughter has died

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Advocates rallied in Annapolis on Saturday to join a nationwide effort to stand up and defend abortion rights. “I’m out here to protect the rights of my body and my daughters’ bodies,” said Sara Knight, who attended the rally. “I just want everyone to be able to make their own choice.” They spoke out against the recently passed Texas law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women even know they’re pregnant. “It is not the role of the government to be controlling any of our bodies and any of our choices and our life...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO