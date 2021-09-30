CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Takeaways: AP’s investigation of military gun tracking tech

 6 days ago

The Associated Press has found that a technology some units in the U.S. military are using to keep track of guns could let enemies detect troops on the battlefield. The rollout continues — even though the Pentagon itself called use of the tech in firearms a “significant” security risk. Radio frequency identification technology — RFID, as it is known — is everywhere in daily civilian life. When embedded in military guns, RFID tags can trim hours off time-intensive tasks such as weapon counts and distribution. But outside armories, the same silent, invisible signals that help automate inventory checks could become an unwanted tracking beacon.

