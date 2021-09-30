CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. Conservatorships are established when a court finds someone has a severely diminished mental capacity and needs someone to make financial decisions and major life choices for them. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has ultimate power over the conservatorship, and since 2008 her father exercised control over her day-to-day dealings. That control now belongs to two professionals appointed by the court. They're serving on a temporary basis, with the conservatorship expected to end in November.

Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
HollywoodLife

Lynne Spears, Cher & Other Stars React To Britney’s Dad Jamie Being Suspended As Conservator

Britney Spears isn’t the only one celebrating her estranged father’s suspension from her conservatorship. Stars are happily reacting to the news online. Britney Spears got one step closer to freedom after a judge suspended her estranged father, Jamie, from her conservatorship in court on September 29. The Spears patriarch, 69, will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant. A court hearing has been set for November 12 that will center on the termination of the conservatorship for good.
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears Watched a New Documentary About Her Life and Isn't Thrilled

Multiple documentaries about Britney Spears and her conservatorship are currently out, and it appears as though Britney has watched at least one—and isn't exactly here for it. Britney hopped on Instagram to respond to the doc, and without getting into specifics, implied that she wasn't thrilled. "It's really crazy guys...
Britney Spears
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney fans after dad’s removal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears’ identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move […]
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Britney vs Spears’ Director on Why She Plans to Stay With Pop Star’s Story “For the Rest of My Life”

Erin Lee Carr is ready for a nap. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted her documentary Britney vs Spears about the life and tangled conservatorship of Britney Spears on the eve of what turned out to be a life-changing hearing for the pop star as her father was suspended from the constrictive 13-year arrangement. Carr had been poring over the case for more than two and a half years, and the reason she’s ready for a brief respite is reflected by her filmography. It boasts back-to-back-to-back similarly investigative and intense docs: 2019’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the...
GoldDerby

Prior to missing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ due to ‘potential COVID exposure,’ Derek Hough had canceled his Vegas show

Derek Hough sat out Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” due to possible exposure to COVID-19, but that wasn’t the only show the judge missed. The prior night, Hough’s Sunday performance of his Las Vegas residency, “Derek Hough: No Limit,” at The Venetian was canceled. “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” a Ticketmaster statement for the show read. An explanation for the cancellation was not offered, but Hough’s absence from “Dancing” provided clarity. “Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he’s fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight’s show out of an abundance of caution,”...
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
