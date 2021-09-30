CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney: 'A great day for Britney Spears and a great day for justice'

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart called Wednesday "a great day for justice" after a Los Angeles judge suspended Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. (Sept. 30)

