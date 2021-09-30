CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Ray of hope

New Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking news: Systemic racism exists in SLO County, like, officially!. Most of us already knew that, but there were some in positions of power who didn't—like SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, who was very concerned last year about law enforcement in SLO County getting flak over systemic racism that didn't exist: "We're being trashed over this issue of something that is truly not here in that form," he said at a July 6, 2020, North County Tea Party Meeting.

Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
New Times

A light of hope: National Alliance on Mental Health

National Alliance on Mental Health's(NAMI) parent-to-parent instructors have experience helping loved ones with mental illnesses, and they can provide insight to other families facing similar issues. Santa Barbara County NAMI President George Kaufmann is one of the instructors for the parent-to-parent program at the national nonprofit's new Santa Maria location,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
New Times

Aïda Reid to discuss new novel, Eyes of Eve, at Coalesce Bookstore

The Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay is hosting a book-signing event with novelist Aïda Reid on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. Reid will be signing copies of her newest book, Eyes of Eve, a historical thriller that takes place in Nazi-occupied France in 1940. The novel follows a young girl during a search for answers after her brother is killed.
MORRO BAY, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
New Times

Have courage

To whoever fills the empty seat on the San Luis Obispo City Council, you must not make the same mistakes. A just future depends on defunding the police. We're used to people telling us to get real and to stop dreaming of a better world. It doesn't bother us. We...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Voices of Hope

Five breast cancer patients with one thing in common: a fighting spirit. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’ll undoubtedly be bombarded with statistics, studies, and stories about the latest treatment methods. Sometimes, the human element becomes lost. It’s important to put a face and a name to a...
LEESBURG, FL

