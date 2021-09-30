Ray of hope

Breaking news: Systemic racism exists in SLO County, like, officially!. Most of us already knew that, but there were some in positions of power who didn't—like SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, who was very concerned last year about law enforcement in SLO County getting flak over systemic racism that didn't exist: "We're being trashed over this issue of something that is truly not here in that form," he said at a July 6, 2020, North County Tea Party Meeting.