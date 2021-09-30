Get 78% OFF Vektor Kontakt Instrument By Nova @ VSTBuzz

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kieron Brown
 5 days ago

VSTBuzz is busy running a massive discount on the Vektor sound library (requires NI Kontakt) by Nova. Until the 10th of October, you can purchase the library for just €19. Vektor is a cinematic string-based instrument. It's a valuable tool for any producer or composer looking to add to their collection scoring or sound design instruments.

