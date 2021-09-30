Police Briefs for Sept. 30

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along reports.”. 21-014098- 941 Spring Creek Road (Parkridge East)- Disorder/Assault/Arrest- The caller advised a CON patient was being disorderly in the ER. On scene police met with a security guard and doctor involved. They explained the patient was being combative when he grabbed the security guard around the neck with both hands. The physical assault and strangulation attempt lead the doctor to aid the guard in escaping the patient’s grasp. The subject continued to be combative with both of them until they were able to get him under control and exit the room. Police arrived shortly after the assault. Both the guard and the doctor stated they wanted to press charges for assault. Police took the patient into custody on two counts of aggravated assault and transported him to Silverdale.