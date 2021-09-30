Scarlet Nexus, A.I. The Somnium Files join Xbox Game Pass today
Microsoft revealed during its Tokyo Game Show stream that Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus is coming to Xbox Game Pass today through Xbox, PC, and the Cloud. The sci-fi action RPG is set in the far distant future during a time when a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain that grants people extra-sensory power. Around the same time, mutants known as Others started falling from the sky looking to feast on human brains. To combat these creatures, a group was formed made up of people with powers known as the Other Suppression Force.egmnow.com
Comments / 0