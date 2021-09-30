Scarlet Nexus, A.I. The Somnium Files join Xbox Game Pass today

If you are a multi-console owner who’s been wondering which platform you should get Swery’s The Good Life on, I think White Owls and Playism just made that decision a lot easier to make. As announced this morning, The Good Life will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on October 15. The debt-management RPG/life-sim mystery adventure game has hit a lot of bumps in the road on its way to release, and I’m just so happy that its actual debut is only a few more weeks away. With plenty of other titles on my plate right now, I am fine waiting for 15 more days, but if you want to try it out right now, a demo is available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO