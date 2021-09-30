CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus, A.I. The Somnium Files join Xbox Game Pass today

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft revealed during its Tokyo Game Show stream that Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus is coming to Xbox Game Pass today through Xbox, PC, and the Cloud. The sci-fi action RPG is set in the far distant future during a time when a psionic hormone has been discovered in the human brain that grants people extra-sensory power. Around the same time, mutants known as Others started falling from the sky looking to feast on human brains. To combat these creatures, a group was formed made up of people with powers known as the Other Suppression Force.

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
popwrapped.com

Indie Games get more accessible with xbox Game pass

Xbox Game Pass offers subscribers the opportunity to discover smaller studio games while positively changing gaming culture. If you’re into gaming, it’s easy to keep up with the big releases coming out. In the gaming world, special events like Xbox Gamescom and PlayStation’s Showcases keep us up to date on the latest, hottest games. But what happens to other games that may not have as much hype, and most importantly- the money- to help with marketing and branding?
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best Couch Co-op Games on Xbox Game Pass

One of the best things about couch co-op gaming is that you only need one copy of a game for multiple to play. And with Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass, it’s even cheaper. Though the games available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers change rather fluidly, there’s always a decent number of local co-op games to get stuck into. Many of the best have also seemingly took permanent residence in Xbox Game Pass, allowing Xbox One gamers to go back to them time after time to get their couch co-op thrills.
VIDEO GAMES
SPORTbible

Is FIFA 22 On EA Play And Xbox Game Pass?

What's the best way to play FIFA 22? Clearly a next-gen console is desirable, but is it possible to avoid paying 'full price' for the new game and use a subscription to EA Play or Xbox Game Pass? Here's everything you need to know. Is FIFA 22 on EA Play...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#A I#Scarlet Nexus#Somnium Files#Bandai Namco#Sci Fi
Siliconera

AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative Aiba Figure Revealed

Back when Spike Chunsoft announced the AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative Collector’s Edition, it only teased one of its items. It noted that a Good Smile Company figure would be part of the bundle. Now, we know exactly how it will look. Spike Chunsoft and Good Smile Company shared pictures of the AI: The Somnium Files Pop Up Parade Aiba figure.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Scarlet Nexus Review

LOW Fairly generic mission structure and combat scenarios. WTF This is the Force Unleashed iteration we never got. Scarlet Nexus feels like something of a miracle in 2021 — A major, triple-A game that also happens to be a brand new IP that shakes up an already, over-saturated genre. As...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced that Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week. Arriving on Xbox Game Pass on September 30th, Xbox Game Pass members on PC, Console, and Cloud will be able to enjoy “the complete Marvel’s Avengers experience, including all previously released free content.”
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
dbltap.com

Is Hot Wheels Unleashed Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Hot Wheels Unleashed will be hitting the tracks on Sept. 30, but will it be coming to Xbox Game Pass?. Hot Wheels Unleashed is the latest installment in the Hot Wheels video game franchise, offering a new perspective on racing that aims to truly capture the spirit of the model car sets. Players can collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe and set them loose on custom tracks. The visuals are probably what are most striking about this game; the atmosphere and details really bring the toyline to life, setting itself apart from the hyperrealism of most modern racing games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Cancel Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription has proven itself to be one of the most valuable services for accessing classic, current, and upcoming video games. If for some reason you need to cancel your subscription, doing so thankfully isn't a hassle and you won't need to jump through any hoops to call it a day with Game Pass. Here's how you can cancel your subscription and save some cash every month.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Echo Generation Arrives with Xbox Game Pass on October 21

Just in time for the spooky season, we’re excited to share that Echo Generation will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC on October 21! And, (drum roll please) it will be available with Xbox Game Pass on day one!. Some of you may remember the supernatural...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Alan Wake Remastered Game Pass: is the game coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Alan Wake Remastered brings the cult classic adventure to modern platforms with improved lighting, 4K visuals, 60 FPS gameplay, and further enhancements. Remedy unveiled the project not that long ago and due to the game’s history on Xbox, players on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S want to know if Alan Wake Remastered is on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Swery’s The Good Life to join Xbox Game Pass at launch

If you are a multi-console owner who’s been wondering which platform you should get Swery’s The Good Life on, I think White Owls and Playism just made that decision a lot easier to make. As announced this morning, The Good Life will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on October 15. The debt-management RPG/life-sim mystery adventure game has hit a lot of bumps in the road on its way to release, and I’m just so happy that its actual debut is only a few more weeks away. With plenty of other titles on my plate right now, I am fine waiting for 15 more days, but if you want to try it out right now, a demo is available.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Dandy Ace is Now Available with Xbox Game Pass

Imagine you’re a magician, like David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, or Burt Wonderstone. Now assume that you’re good at what you do, and everyone adores you except your arch nemesis, who uses black magic to trap you inside a cursed mirror. The only way to escape is to use all the tricks at your disposal to defeat legions of wicked minions and challenging bosses to break free from the curse placed on you and your assistants.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Astria Ascending Launches Today with Xbox Game Pass

We’re very excited to announce the release of Astria Ascending, a JRPG published by Dear Villagers, available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and with Xbox Game Pass. The French-Canadian studio Artisan Studios has developed Astria Ascending in collaboration with some famous and talented Japanese creators, whose names might be familiar to you.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s next Zombies map is ‘Forsaken’

The finale of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Zombies experience drops next week with the arrival of Season 6. The new round-based map, titled Forsaken, will tell “the shocking conclusion to the Dark Aether story’s opening chapter.” Requiem has received intelligence about a giant new Aetherial portal being built and so heads to western Ukraine to investigate.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

All Scarlet Nexus Musubi codes for the anime TV tie-in

Bandai Namco has added Scarlet Nexus Musubi TV codes to tie-in the series' anime with the game, giving dedicated series fans a chance to unlock some exclusive cosmetics for the protagonists and other companions. The code-cracking quest starts as a branch-off from an earlier side quest, and there’s no way...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy