Pa. Senate passes measures to help farmers move goods
HARRISBURG – This week the state Senate passed two measures to help Pennsylvania farmers make home deliveries and meet other transportation needs. “The passage of these two bills are common sense solutions to helping Pennsylvania’s farmers to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and do their jobs daily,” said Sen. Cris Dush (R-25). “These bills will allow farmers to save time and money, which are both vital to farmers.”www.thecourierexpress.com
Comments / 0