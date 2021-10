There are various weapon types that you can choose from in New World. Some people enjoy fast-hitting swords or huge hammers while others enjoy long-ranged attacks. One long-range weapon that is popular among players is muskets. Muskets are currently the strongest long-ranged weapon in the game that scale with your dexterity and intelligence. The main downside is that you need to craft ammunition for the musket, which requires several resources. One of these materials that players may not be too familiar with is saltpeter. By the end of this guide, you will learn where to find saltpeter and its locations in New World.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO