Katie Nolan Is Out At ESPN, Tweets Goodbye To Her Fans – WM Leader

"I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes," tweeted the now-former ESPN personality, who joined the sports network from Fox Sports in October 2017. "Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes. This year of slowing down has affected me on a cellular level. If you listen to the podcast this isn’t news to you. What’s next for me is to figure out how/where/when this new me can use the skills the old me acquired to make the stuff I think needs making. And maybe a vacation?"

