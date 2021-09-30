CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos might turn to young guards Netane Muti and Quinn Meinerz in Week 4

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth of the Denver Broncos’ starting guards — Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow — missed practice Wednesday and they might both be in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. If Risner and Glasgow are unable to play in Week 4, Denver will turn to a pair of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
