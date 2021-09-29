Georgia’s newest license plate supports historic preservation
Drivers with Georgia license plates can now display a new look while supporting the state’s Historic Preservation Division. T. he HPD released its new license plates this week bearing the theme, “Preserve Georgia Downtowns.” The HPD, now a part of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, works with federal agencies to help them comply with historic preservation laws and regulations, administers multiple economic development programs, and collaborates with key stakeholders for planning, conservation, tourism, and site protection.www.douglascountysentinel.com
