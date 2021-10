WASHINGTON (WJZ)— In a joint statement, Maryland’s Congressional Democrats called on the state to use its $2.5 billion budget surplus to “support those who need it most,” with many families facing eviction and struggling to pay childcare. “Given this reality, we hope the State will work to support those who need it most, including by expediting release of federal funds allocated to that purpose,” U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Reps. Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone said. Comptroller Peter Franchot, whose office announced the surplus in late September,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO