Georgia State

Georgia State, feds establish National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention

By Tim Darnell Capitol Beat News Service
Douglas County Sentinel
 8 days ago

ATLANTA — Georgia State University has partnered with the federal government to open the National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention. The center was established after Amanda Gilmore and Shannon Self-Brown, both staff professors in the school’s Health Policy & Behavioral Sciences Department, received a second year of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense’s sexual assault prevention and response office.

