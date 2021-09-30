CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Dollar Tree Stock Still a Good Buy despite the Surge?

By Mohit Oberoi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar Tree (DLTR) stock rose a whopping 16% yesterday which was its biggest single-day rise in years. However, despite the rise, the stock is trading with a year-to-date loss even as some of the other retail companies are trading with strong gains for the year. What’s the forecast for the DLTR stock and is it a good buy despite the spike yesterday?

