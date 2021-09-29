City parks and rec planning fall activities for whole family
The Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department has plenty of fall activities this year for the whole family. Saturday, Oct. 2 brings a Halloween themed parking lot bingo to the city. Following on the success of the spring parking lot bingo, join the city for a fun night of Bingo, good food, giveaway prizes for those dressed in costume, and Halloween fun. Bingo will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hunter Park.
