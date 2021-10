When it comes to your bike, you know there are plenty of parts—and plenty of bolts holding those parts together. But obviously, it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation. If you notice a bolt is loose and you want to go about tinkering with it, you should know exactly what you’re going to be tightening first and what tool you need to do so. Most bike bolts can be tightened with either a hex wrench (also known as an Allen key) or a Torx wrench.

BICYCLES ・ 7 DAYS AGO