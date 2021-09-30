CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Former Memphis Councilwoman dies after COVID battle

By WREG Staff
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pbp9c_0cCjCtAj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is remembering the life of former city councilwoman Barbara Swearengen Ware.  Family says she passed away due to COVID-19 complications at age 82.

Friends and colleagues say she’ll be forever known as the champion for the North Memphis and Douglass communities.

To those who knew Swearengen Ware, they remember a woman of faith and one who served her community as a Memphis City Councilwoman for more than 16 years.

“She was an evangelist. She cared about people. She preached to everyone in this city, including members of the Council,” former City Councilman Myron Lowery said.

Swearengen Ware was appointed to the council in 1994 and was elected to her first full term in 1995. She served through 2010 representing District Seven and the Douglass community, and also served as Council Chair in 2000.

“She was always advocating for those who felt they didn’t have a voice and she was their voice,” City Councilman Martavius Jones said.

Swearengen Ware was an ordained evangelist and noted singer. She was an active member of the First Baptist Mt. Olive Church, where she served as an evangelist and Bible class teacher.

She also made history becoming the first black woman to work as a Customer Service representative for the U.S. Postal Service in Memphis.

“I appreciate the way she looked after her church family, her blood family and she took that same level of care and competence in looking after her community,” said state Rep. G.A. Hardaway.

She resigned from the council after being accused of official misconduct, but the charges against her were later dropped.

“She continued to work for the community, regardless of what happen on the council or that false indictment,” Lowery said.

Jones said she had been a victim of “selective prosecution.”

“What we found here in Shelby County is the law applies to some and doesn’t apply to others,” Jones said.

Her friends and colleagues say she continued to fight for her community, only losing her own personal health battle due to COVID-19.

“Barbara was a good woman and I don’t believe that she believed in the vaccine, and that was a mistake,” Lowery said.

Mrs. Ware is survived by her husband, Pastor Emeritus Albert Walter Ware; three sons: Michael Moore, Cecil Moore Jr. and Corey Ware Sr; and two daughters: Donna Ware-Clifton and Albernique Ware.

“I think if we want to honor her memory it would be educate yourself about the virus, get your vaccination, keep masking, and keep your distancing,” Hardaway said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Supreme Court to consider two Mid-South cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At the top of the U-S Supreme Court’s docket are two major Mid-South legal cases with potentially far-reach implications. One of them involves abortion rights in Mississippi and the other is a dispute over Memphis water. In the first case heard by the court Monday, Mississippi has claimed that Shelby County and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man makes his 501st platelet donation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man shows the true meaning of community service by making his 501st platelet donation. Shaun Brennan reached the milestone on Monday at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center in Bartlett. The very humble 59-year-old has been donating since the 1990’s. “My biggest honor has always been sitting in a donor chair…being a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Major power outage in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department was battling a fire near a power substation near Yale and Covington Pike early Tuesday morning. Residents reported rumbling and electric humming as bright light and smoke filled the air. Memphis Fire Department confirmed that it was a fire a transformer substation. MLGW said that it was an equipment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Kroger donates $1 million to start Collierville Survivors Fund

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger’s local division has donated $1 million to kickstart a new fund to help victims of the Collierville mass shooting. Donations to the Collierville Survivors Fund can also be made to the fund online at nationalcompassion.org. All funds will be directed to the family of Olivia King, who was killed in the […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

Memphis Kellogg’s workers go on strike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two hundred seventy-four Kellogg’s workers in Memphis are on strike outside the Airways Boulevard plant Tuesday. This happened after the current master contract, as it’s called, expired at the stroke of midnight. This means the union and the company are having to go back to the bargaining table until it’s resolved. In […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘We Matter:’ Community forum designed to empower

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Dozens gathered inside Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist church on Saturday morning to discuss a reign of terror in the aftermath of several shootings. Organizers with Camp Chambers CSI, Inc, hosted a forum on Bullying, Gun Violence and Parenting. It’s no surprise that a Memphis church was a safe-haven for young people following several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South law enforcement grieves loss of Officer Adams

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Law enforcement across the Mid-South grieved the loss of one of their own on Monday. Memphis police officer Darrell Adams died Saturday when an 18-wheeler hit him as he was investigating another crash along I-40. It became an emotional day when co-workers of the 34-year-old heard the news. “When I received the call, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Knowledge Quest helps South Memphis grow with Green Leaf Learning Farm

As part of our community changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city. This week, we ended up on a farm with an organization that digs South Memphis. Knowledge Quest knows South Memphis lands on all the wrong lists. “High in poverty rate. High in teenage pregnancy rate. High in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Moore
WREG

Restaurant health inspection scores, Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Click here to see previous Restaurant Report Cards Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. LOWEST SCORES Happy Mexican – 747935 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125 Violations include: utensil and trash found in handwashing sink, coolers above […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Billboards vandalized with ‘Defund Police’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two billboards were vandalized Monday night in an apparent display of activism by a group called INDECLINE COLLECTIVE. The self-described “guerilla activist art collective” have claimed responsibility for this and other instances of what they call, “billboard liberation”. The billboards that were vandalized were on Interstate 40 East, North of Watkins. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rhodes College shooting suspect added to Most Wanted

UPDATE: Memphis Police on Monday reported that investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Rainess Holmes, 36, for First Degree Murder, two counts Especially Aggravated Robbery, three counts Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary, and Murder in the Perpetration of Aggravated Burglary. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Holmes was added to the Tennessee Most Wanted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Postal Service#Pastor#Weather#City#District Seven#Council Chair#Customer Service#The U S Postal Service
WREG

Pre-teen goes the extra mile to honor a hero, Officer Darrell Adams

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Memphis Police Officer Darrell Adams died on Saturday when a passing 18-wheeler hit him as the 34-year-old was investigating a car crash along I-40. Less than 24 hours later, nearly a dozen runners and walkers are helping to keep the 5-year veteran’s memory alive by participating in Running 4 Heroes, a one-mile run, in Olive Branch, MS.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two dead in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting off the 4800 block of Summerlane Avenue on Monday morning where two people were found dead. Police said that a man and a woman were found inside a home and were pronounced dead on the scene. Police said no arrests have been made […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man named Marshall Marshall accused in holdup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man robbed three people at gunpoint at a Jackson Avenue Exxon Tiger Mart on Sunday. The suspect’s name: Marshall Marshall, age 19. Police said around 4 a.m. Sunday, a man in a black ski mask and hoodie walked up to a group of people in a vehicle at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead in Tipton County fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly found dead in a house fire in Tipton County Saturday morning. According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at a home on Patricia Lane in Drummonds. First responders, including the Tipton County, Munford and Atoka fire departments, made the scene at around 2:25 a.m. The […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

273
Followers
194
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy