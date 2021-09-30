CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Cold weather, storms forecast across central US as freeze advisories issued over Rockies

By Janice Dean
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front marching across the central U.S. will be the biggest story ending the week. It will stall and bring the risk of storms and heavy rainfall. which could lead to flash flooding for a wide swath of the country. Temperatures will be above average for the Midwest and...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 11

Related
Anita Durairaj

The dangerous tropical storms hitting Kentucky

You might think that tropical storms and Kentucky don't go together. After all, tropical storms are relegated to the tropics, right?. However, meteorologists have stated that "Kentucky is no stranger to tropical systems." Tropical storms can cause problems in the state. These tropical systems can include storms, cyclones, depressions, and hurricanes. The results of the storm system are extreme winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.
KENTUCKY STATE
wgxa.tv

Several Inches of Rain in the Forecast, Flash Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch will start late Monday night and will continue through early Thursday morning. This has been issued for the potential of significant rainfall. Some of these rainfall rates could reach as high as 4 inches of rain per hour. Here is a look at the areas included in the flash flood watch:
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

National weather forecast for October 5

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Great Lakes#Extreme Weather
insideedition.com

Dark Cloud Blankets 2 Australian Beaches, Leading to Weather Warning

Right in time for spooky season, a stunning shelf cloud rolled over Bronte Beach and Tamarama Beach in suburban Sydney, blacking out the sky while peeks of sunshine broke through in the distance. The cloud caused meteorological authorities to issue a weather warning. Drone video shared on social media showed...
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

Crashing cold front brings October rain to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a period of dry and sunny days, a crashing cold front will bring in the rain on Tuesday. It will move through the region swiftly through the morning and mid-day hours. For those of you that are starting your day along the Pacific Ocean waters,...
OREGON STATE
Washington Post

Steady Sam on last legs as hurricane forecasters shift attention toward United States

For nearly two weeks, Sam — the most energetic and enduring hurricane of 2021 — has wandered the open Atlantic Ocean. But it will lose its tropical characteristics over the next day as forecasters turn their attention to waters closer to the Caribbean, Central America and United States, where storm development is more probable as we head into October.
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mild, unseasonably warm weather covers the Heartland

Mild, unseasonably warm weather covers the Heartland. Across the Corn Belt, nearly all the nation’s corn and soybeans are mature, well in advance of any widespread Midwestern freezes. On October 3, eighty-eight percent of the U.S. corn was fully mature, while 86% of the soybeans were dropping leaves. The U.S. corn harvest, 29% complete by October 3, was proceeding at the third-fastest pace in the last decade, behind only 2012 and virtually tied with 2018.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Susitna Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM AKDT THURSDAY THROUGH BROAD PASS * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Broad Pass, in the northern Susitna Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 1 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread in across the northern Susitna Valley from west to east this morning. Little to no accumulation is expected today. By this evening, snowfall rates will begin increase, with periods of heavy snow expected during the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning. Snow will continue through the day Wednesday before transitioning to a rain/snow mix Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation will gradually become lighter and more scattered before diminishing late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Central Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 24 to 30 possible. * WHERE...Central Oregon. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Susitna Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM AKDT THURSDAY THROUGH BROAD PASS * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Broad Pass, in the northern Susitna Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 1 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread in across the northern Susitna Valley from west to east this morning. Little to no accumulation is expected today. By this evening, snowfall rates will begin increase, with periods of heavy snow expected during the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning. Snow will continue through the day Wednesday before transitioning to a rain/snow mix Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation will gradually become lighter and more scattered before diminishing late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: few gusty storms possible Tuesday; drier air filters in mid-late week

TUESDAY: Another round of patchy dense fog will be possible to start off the day. The lumbering upper low will continue to pinwheel over central and southwest Mississippi, bringing clouds mixing with sunshine and opportunities for scattered showers and storms through the day. A few could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s with periods of sun mixing in with more clouds. Rain and storms that flare up will tend to fade through the evening hours with lows in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

Weather Alert: Heavy rain possible at times through Thursday AM

WEATHER ALERT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH. Cloudy through the night and occasional showers and thunder overnight. Patchy fog and overnight lows in the mid/upper 60s. An unsettled weather pattern of off and on periods of rain and storms should continue through Wednesday. Mainly a scattered pattern for Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

Flash flood watch in effect as the threat for heavy rain, thunderstorms continues through Wednesday

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected today as the upper-level low sits over the ArkLaMiss and the cold front is stalled over the area. Rainfall totals between today and Wednesday night will be around and additional 2-4″ on top of the 3-4″+ we’ve already received. The ground is very saturated, and any more rain could lead to more flash flooding issues of streams, creeks, ditches, and streets. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
41nbc.com

Cold front to bring heavy rain to parts of Middle GA

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Heavy rain is likely in parts of Middle GA early before scattered showers become possible for others later. It’s a wet start in parts of Georgia, but for much of Middle GA nothing has happened yet. The cold front is slowly pushing its way eastward, and at about 8:30 am today the heaviest rain began to push into Monroe, Taylor, and Crawford Counties. These three counties along with Bibb and Jones are under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 am Thursday largely because of this cold front. These thunderstorms will persist through the morning hours, likely pushing as far eastward as Bibb, Macon, and Peach Counties and potentially reaching Houston and Dooly Counties as well. The reason it won’t reach everywhere in Middle GA is because the cold front is going to stall and fizzle out. This doesn’t mean the other counties are in the clear, it just means the heavy rain won’t get there early. Scattered storms are expected for much of the region this afternoon, and there could be some localized heavy rainfall with them.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAL

Fewer Showers Tuesday; Warm & Humid Week Ahead

Warm, humid air continues to funnel in from the south this evening as scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. A few of these thunderstorms may become strong to severe with gusty winds and produce brief, heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm and rain chances taper slowly after sunset. A frontal boundary will drift...
ENVIRONMENT
abc27.com

Lots of clouds, peeks of sun, and spotty showers through the end of the week

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower. Hi 72. TONIGHT: Cloudy, Fog, Patchy Drizzle. Lo 64. WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower. Hi 72. Yesterday featured some sunshine in the afternoon and that led to some instability overnight. As spokes of energy pinwheel around an upper low over the Great Lakes, one came through last night and combined with the instability from the afternoon, helping to spark some isolated downpours and t-storms overnight. In the wake of that, this morning is starting out cloudy, foggy, and muggy. While the rain won’t add up this week, conditions will be very similar over the coming days and feature more clouds than anything else. Here is what we expect this week:
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny, Spotty Showers Possible On The Breeze

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mainly dry start across South Florida, just a few isolated showers with temperatures in the upper 70s near the coast and low 70s inland. The breeze will build throughout the day and a few spotty showers are possible. With mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, highs will climb to the upper 80s. It will feel muggier as the humidity is on the rise. Due to the New Moon this week, the higher than normal King Tides may lead to minor coastal flooding around high tide times. Tuesday night a few showers are possible with...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Fox News

612K+
Followers
119K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy