Cold weather, storms forecast across central US as freeze advisories issued over Rockies

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Heavy rain is likely in parts of Middle GA early before scattered showers become possible for others later. It’s a wet start in parts of Georgia, but for much of Middle GA nothing has happened yet. The cold front is slowly pushing its way eastward, and at about 8:30 am today the heaviest rain began to push into Monroe, Taylor, and Crawford Counties. These three counties along with Bibb and Jones are under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 am Thursday largely because of this cold front. These thunderstorms will persist through the morning hours, likely pushing as far eastward as Bibb, Macon, and Peach Counties and potentially reaching Houston and Dooly Counties as well. The reason it won’t reach everywhere in Middle GA is because the cold front is going to stall and fizzle out. This doesn’t mean the other counties are in the clear, it just means the heavy rain won’t get there early. Scattered storms are expected for much of the region this afternoon, and there could be some localized heavy rainfall with them.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO