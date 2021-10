For a company that tends to keep a quiet public profile, Gulfstream Aerospace whooped it up last night during a Hollywood-style press conference where it announced not one, but two new business jets. In front of hundreds of clients, Gulfstream executives and employees, as well as media, the aircraft manufacturer previewed its new G800 and G400 at a gala event at its corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga. “Today marks a major milestone and investment in our company’s future with the introduction of the G800, our fastest, longest-range aircraft yet, and the G400, the industry’s first new large-cabin aircraft in more than a...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO