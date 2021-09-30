Chiefs HC Andy Reid excited, prepared for latest trip to Philadelphia
When the Kansas City Chiefs hired head coach Andy Reid in 2013 after his 14-year head-coaching stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, they knew they were in for something special. Now in year eight with an MVP quarterback, back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, and a championship secured in the 2019-20 NFL season, Reid has his sights set on bouncing back from recent losses against his former team.chiefswire.usatoday.com
