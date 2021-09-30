Poirot video game covers one of his first cases
Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, a new video game starring Agatha Christie’s famous detective, is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Set during the early days of the detective’s career, players take control of Poirot himself as he is invited to a reception by the influential Van den Bosch family. During the party, a snowstorm traps everyone inside the mansion and one of the guests is murdered.www.independent.co.uk
