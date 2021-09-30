CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poirot video game covers one of his first cases

By Michael Beckwith
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHercule Poirot: The First Cases, a new video game starring Agatha Christie’s famous detective, is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Set during the early days of the detective’s career, players take control of Poirot himself as he is invited to a reception by the influential Van den Bosch family. During the party, a snowstorm traps everyone inside the mansion and one of the guests is murdered.

