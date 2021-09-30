CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NI...

 6 days ago

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS BANKUNITED, N.A., PLAINTIFF, VS. UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS; PHYLLIS SCHWARTZ; RALPH SCHWARTZ A/K/A RALPH F SCHWARTZ; JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. S/I/I TO WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, FA, DEFENDANTS. NO. 14 CH 2127 681 DE TAMBLE AVENUE HIGHLAND PARK, IL 60035 JUDGE PRESIDING JUDGE NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE UNDER ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE ACT PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered by the Court in the above entitled cause on August 23, 2019, Sheriff of Lake County will on 11/09/2021, in 18 N. County St (north entrance), 301 Washington (south entrance), Waukegan, IL 60085 (The sale is located on the 2nd floor of the Washington St. entrance), at 09:30 AM, sell at public auction and sale to the highest bidder for cash, all and singular, the following described real estate mentioned in said Judgment, situated in the County of Lake, State of Illinois, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy said Judgment: TAX NO. Current PIN: 16-26-403-034; Prior PIN: 16-26-403-019 COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 681 DE TAMBLE AVENUE Highland Park, IL 60035 Description of Improvements: TAN, WOOD SIDING, SINGLE FAMILY, TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE The Judgment amount was $1,080,710.79. Sale Terms: This is an "AS IS" sale for "CASH". The successful bidder must deposit 10% down by certified funds; balance, by certified funds, within 24 hours. NO REFUNDS. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against said real estate, water bills, etc., and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to plaintiff. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the bid amount, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify all information. The successful purchaser has the sole responsibility/expense of evicting any tenants or other individuals presently in possession of the subject premises. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For Information: Visit our website at http://ilforeclosuresales.mrpllc.com. Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. only - McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, Plaintiff's Attorneys, 1 N. Dearborn St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602. Tel. No. (312) 346-9088. Please refer to file# 20-05357IL PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT, THE PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Plaintiff's attorney is not required to provide additional information other than that set forth in this notice of sale. I3177130 (4570823) , posted 09/30/2021.

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT CO...

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT KANE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Notice of Publication Regarding Name Change Case No. 21 MR 001233 Public notice is hereby given that on the December 10, 2021, in Courtroom 250 of the Kane County Courthouse, 100 South Third Street, Geneva, Illinois, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. or soon thereafter as this matter may be heard, a Petition will be heard in said Courtroom for the change of name of Jayden Tyler Morris to Jayden Tyler Pecoraro, pursuant to 735 ILCS 5/21-101 et seq. Dated October 1, 2021, at Kane County, Illinois. /s/ Jayden Tyler Morris Petitioner Published in Daily Herald Oct 6, 13, 20, 2021 (4571483) , posted 10/06/2021.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated new Batavia business and Chamber member BOJ-E-BIKES with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event took place on Oct. 1 at the bike showroom, 60 N. Island Avenue. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with business owner Steve Boje. Among the well-wishers were Steve's wife, Sharon, and daughter Emilia. His brother, Kevin, and grandfather Bert were also present for the ceremony. Also in attendance were Batavia alderman Leah Leman, Batavia Chamber President & CEO Margaret Perreault, chamber Communications and Membership Coordinator Shirley Mott, chamber ambassadors and members, as well as fellow business owners.
BATAVIA, IL
DePaul student from Park Ridge at center of unusual terrorism trial

Despite his online puffery, Thomas Osadzinski possessed little more than basic, college-level computer skills and "might very well be considered an 'Internet troll,'" his lawyers say. The 22-year-old Park Ridge native failed a computer class at DePaul University, struggled with his identity and sought acceptance from others, they've insisted. But...
