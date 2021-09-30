CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamers can choose exclusion

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) has launched a statewide portal for consumers to voluntarily exclude themselves from being able to participate in gaming activities in Connecticut. The Department, along with its partners at the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS), the Connecticut Council on Problem Gaming, the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and the Mohegan Tribe, is also encouraging consumers to learn the signs of problem gambling and to practice responsible gaming habits once the industry opens to include both retail and online wagering.

