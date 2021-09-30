CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

How Tabitha Brown Plans to Feed Your Soul

By Nylah Burton
shondaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tabitha Brown comes across your social-media time line, you can’t help but stop and watch her. The cheerful Southern wife and mother of two has skyrocketed to internet fame in recent years thanks to her videos about vegan cooking, love, faith, joy, and family. She’s made a name for herself by being warm, kind, and funny — and for having, perhaps, the most soothing voice ever — leading many to anoint Brown as “America’s mom.”

www.shondaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Tabitha Brown Is the Gentlest Person on the Internet

Tabitha Brown was struck with a familiar wave of nausea. She’d grown used to this feeling, a warning her body sent her when she had a vision of the future and was called to share the message. This time, she’d had a dream that her co-worker Miss Stella had sliced off two fingers at the Macy’s warehouse where they worked in the mid-2000s. When she told Miss Stella her dream might portend illness and urged her to see a doctor, the woman complied—and was soon diagnosed with cancer.
CELEBRITIES
People

Vegan Star Tabitha Brown's Best Kitchen Tips for Beginner Cooks: 'You've Got to Learn to Trust Yourself'

Tabitha Brown may be known for her home-grown Southern vegan recipes, but there was a time when cooking was far from the social media star's favorite thing to do. "I hated cooking growing up; wanting nothing to do with it," Brown, 42, tells PEOPLE, in this week's 50 Food Faves issue. "I didn't have no time to be in nobody's kitchen, I was too busy playing outside."
RECIPES
greensboro.com

Tabitha Brown's charm, humor and vegan cooking earn the Rockingham County native fans and money on social media

She’s been called “America’s mom” and her roots run long and deep in Rockingham County. Actress and social media star Tabitha Brown said she still considers Stoneville and Eden home, despite living in Los Angeles and commuting to Chicago these days. Brown’s videos featuring vegan recipes, humor and positive affirmation...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Essence

Monyetta Shaw And Her Fiancé Did An Engagement Shoot And The Photos Are Beautiful

Monyetta can't wait to say "I do" to her beau Heath Carter. Check out their regal shoot at the legendary Biltmore in Atlanta. Monyetta Shaw and her fiancé Heath Carter will be making their way down the aisle to become husband and wife soon, and to celebrate their pending nuptials, the couple did a glam photo shoot. The pair took pictures at the Biltmore Ballrooms in the historic Biltmore Hotel in Atlanta. They were shot by photographer Justin Christopher Jones wearing complementary neutral toned (we’re thinking champagne and beige) ensembles and looking very much in love.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Brown
People

Tabitha Brown's Vegan Carne Asada Jackfruit Tacos with Mango de Gallo

She encouraged millions of cooks to try their hands at her homespun style of attainable vegan cooking thanks to her charming instructional videos, which took off at the height of the pandemic (TikTok named her a top creator in 2020). But the North Carolina native and mother of two's real secret sauce: her inspirational messages of hope and affirmations of self-love. "During a time where a lot of people were struggling, I could see the soul needed to be fed more than our stomachs," says Brown, 42, who has collected her wisdom—and a few of her recipes— in her new book Feeding the Soul. "I needed to share my stories with people on how I've gotten through the toughest times in life. I call those recipes as well, but it's just a recipe for life." Brown shared her insights and her vegan carne asada jackfruit taco recipe in a PEOPLE exclusive interview to celebrate her selection as one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves.
RECIPES
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: The Bakery Barn

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - Out in Oak Grove at the intersection of Constitution and Main Street sits The Bakery Barn. Owned by Terry and Alicia Owens, this place is a hidden gem. They have things like donuts, pastries, cakes, and nostalgic candies that will bring you back to your childhood.
OAK GROVE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: The Iron Catus

Monroe’s Public Works Director is retiring after 17 years. “My time as director, I’ve been excited to come to work every day. And the thing that I liked about being the Public Works Director for the city of Monroe is it’s such a diverse department,”. KNOE Monday Evening Forecast. Updated:...
MONROE, LA
knoxfocus.com

Cooter Daniel Music: Lyrics that Feed Your Soul

With his grandfather being the church choir director and his father the piano player, it was no surprise that music came naturally to Cooter Daniel. Saved at age 13, Cooter has always had a feeling for Christian music. Whether his style of music is called Southern Gospel or Christian Country, it is definitely Cooter Daniel Music!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Tombstone#Vegan Cooking#Southern
thefocus.news

Who is Keshia Knight Pulliam's ex-husband? Meet Edgerton Hartwell

House Of Payne actor Keisha Knight Pulliam has just got married to long-term partner Brad James. Congratulations to the happy couple! However, many fans are interested in her dating history and previous relationships. We introduce you to Keisha Knight Pulliam’s ex-husband, ex-NFL-star Edgerton Hartwell. Keisha Knight Pulliam announces marriage to...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Keshia Knight Pullium Is Married

“Last week my life forever changed…I married my best friend,” says Pullium. Wedding bells are ringing once again in Hollywood. Actress Keshia Knight Pullium married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, last week during an intimate ceremony at their home. “Last week my life forever changed,” wrote Pullium in a...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Diddy Spotted Kissing Joie Chavis in Italy

Looks like Diddy may have a new woman in his life. The 51-year-old mogul was snapped kissing and cuddling with model Joie Chavis on his mega yacht in Capri, Italy. In the photos, Diddy, who currently goes by Sean "Love" Combs, locks lips with the 32-year-old model, who's clad in a bikini. The two appear close, as they hugged and showed plenty of PDA. Diddy has been in Italy since last month, supporting his 14-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jessie, as they walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer shares emotional update as she returns home after giving birth

Dylan Dreyer took a break earlier in the week from Today to deliver her third child, Russell, who arrived six weeks earlier than expected. In an emotional post on Instagram, the journalist shared some pictures of her newborn baby boy, and also included some of him under observation. She revealed that while her baby was safe and healthy, she would be going home from the hospital without him so that he could stay under the watchful eye of the doctors.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy