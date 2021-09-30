How Tabitha Brown Plans to Feed Your Soul

She encouraged millions of cooks to try their hands at her homespun style of attainable vegan cooking thanks to her charming instructional videos, which took off at the height of the pandemic (TikTok named her a top creator in 2020). But the North Carolina native and mother of two's real secret sauce: her inspirational messages of hope and affirmations of self-love. "During a time where a lot of people were struggling, I could see the soul needed to be fed more than our stomachs," says Brown, 42, who has collected her wisdom—and a few of her recipes— in her new book Feeding the Soul. "I needed to share my stories with people on how I've gotten through the toughest times in life. I call those recipes as well, but it's just a recipe for life." Brown shared her insights and her vegan carne asada jackfruit taco recipe in a PEOPLE exclusive interview to celebrate her selection as one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves.

