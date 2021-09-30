CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice, TX

Doris Faye Wright

kingsvillerecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved Doris Faye Wright passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the tender age of 75. Doris was born Aug. 14, 1946, in Alice, Texas to Clarence and Evelyn Dubose, and graduated from Alice High School in 1964. In 1963, she had her arm twisted to go on a double date with her sister when her own date “brought a friend along.” Her sister may not have found love that night, but Doris met “the friend” and that was that. That unexpected “third wheel” turned out to be the love of Doris’s life, Harry L. Wright III, and she married him on Nov. 28, 1964, and liked him so well that they quickly went on to have four boys in five years.

www.kingsvillerecord.com

