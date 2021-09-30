Ohtani’s legs help Angels past Rangers, who lose 100th game

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. As Shohei Ohtani turned in yet another brilliant performance Sunday, his team’s many shortcomings were on full display. The two-way star twirled seven innings of one-run ball with 10 strikeouts and no walks, and even went 1-for-3 at the plate. But he was denied his 10th win of the season thanks to a hapless offense and a bullpen that surrendered four runs within the first six batters it faced after his exit.

