3D Motion Capture Clusters #3DThursday #3DPrinting
This is a set of lower body clusters to be used with a motion capture system such as Qualisys or Vicon. This was created at the Australian Institute of Sport (https://www.ais.gov.au/) to improve our previous vinyl and metal clusters which tended to deteriorate with use. We also wanted to make these more reproduceable and shareable. The marker locations are based on the University of Western Australia’s Vicon model marker set.blog.adafruit.com
