Margaret Qualley Takes the Lead
Hollywood still loves to throw around the old expression “it girl.” You know the one — a young, burgeoning starlet who starts to pique interest in a TV show here and a film cameo there, only to then land that one role that breaks her through to mainstream obsession. For Margaret Qualley, that performance came via Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which she so memorably played the role of the brazen hippie-chick Pussycat, one of the Manson Family girls, who holds a seductive sway over Cliff Booth, portrayed by none other than Brad Pitt, who won an Oscar for the role.www.shondaland.com
