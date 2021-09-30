CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Headed To Court: Glendale Subdivision files Mandamus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRowanoak Development files Petition for Writ of Mandamus against City of Natchitoches. Counsel for ROWANOAK DEVELOPMENT LLC filed a Petition for Writ of Mandamus against the City of Natchitoches on Spet. 27 asking the court to order the City, specifically its Planning and Zoning Commission, to accept the preliminary plats for the proposed Glendale Subdivision sought to be built by Rowanoak in the approximately 12.5 undeveloped acres located immediately east of St. Mary and Weaver Schools and north of St. Maurice Lane.

