Politics

Michel Barnier: No renegotiation of NI protocol

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EU's former chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, says changes the UK wants to make to the Northern Ireland protocol have caused him to lose trust because what is at stake is not goods or trade but peace. The protocol was very precisely negotiated by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

The Independent

UK Brexit minister Lord Frost warns Joe Biden to stay out of Northern Ireland talks

The UK's Brexit minister has warned Joe Biden to stay out Northern Ireland Brexit talks, branding the president no more than an "interested observer". Last month Mr Biden told Boris Johnson not to renege on treaties preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic – warning that the US had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" on the peace process.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson blames hauliers for Brexit shortage of lorry drivers

Boris Johnson has been dragged into a conference row with the road haulage industry over who is to blame for the shortage of lorry drivers wreaking havoc on Britain's economy. Doing the rounds with broadcasters on Tuesday morning the prime minister said conditions were too poor for lorry drivers and claimed employers were responsible for the low uptake of emergency visas.Just 127 people have applied for the government's temporary visa scheme to recruit more fuel tanker drivers – whose absence is causing empty shelves and fuel shortages across the UK. The UK has an estimated shortfall of 100,000 HGV drivers.The...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Brexit: Taoiseach calls for UK to 'engage with EU' on NI Protocol

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has called on the UK to come forward with solutions and engage with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol. Unionists believe the protocol undermines their sense of Britishness. Mícheál Martin said the EU was coming up with solutions in such areas as medicines. It...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Boris Johnson says NI Protocol could work if it was 'fixed'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he believes the Northern Ireland Protocol could "in principle work" if it was "fixed". But he also did not rule out triggering Article 16 if the EU failed to come up with plans to deal with current issues. Mr Johnson's comments came in an...
POLITICS
Michel Barnier
Zeinab Badawi
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour is tiptoeing back to the idea of renegotiating Brexit – will this saga never end?

It’s an odd feature of the current often confused state of British politics that virtually all the parties now agree on Brexit – it needs to be renegotiated. Labour, rather quietly, plainly think Brexit leaves much to be desired – after all, most of them campaigned for Remain. The party doesn’t make a big fuss about it, but the hints are getting heavier. A few months ago Keir Starmer plainly issued an informal fatwa on even mentioning the “B-word”, and figures such as Lisa Nandy and Andy Burnham have been making noises about reconciliation with Brexity northern and midlands...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Unionist leaders unite in NI Protocol opposition

The leaders of Northern Ireland's four main unionist parties have signed a joint declaration affirming their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The UK and EU agreed the protocol in 2019, as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. It prevents a hard border in Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in...
POLITICS
#European Union#Uk#Eu
BBC

Labour Party an 'honest broker' for NI - Louise Haigh

The Labour Party will always be an "honest broker" when it comes to Northern Ireland, the shadow secretary of state has said. Louise Haigh was speaking at an event on Sunday in Brighton, as the party's annual conference got under way. She also warned that Boris Johnson had "frayed the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Michel Barnier: why is the EU’s former Brexit chief negotiator sounding like a Eurosceptic?

My Secret Brexit Diary, Michel Barnier’s blow-by-blow account of the Brexit negotiations, is at times quite a dry and technical read. But every now and then it offers glorious moments of comic relief. There is, for example, the day that Lord Digby Jones and a jovial bunch of leave-voting businessmen pitch up optimistically at Barnier’s Brussels office, plonking a patriotic gift-basket on his desk. Running his eye over it, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator spies some cheddar, wine, tea and jam, a book of Shakespeare’s plays and an essay on Winston Churchill’s life and political philosophy. With a smile, Barnier points out that some of the foodstuffs are processed from European products and protected by EU designations of origin. As for Shakespeare and Churchill, one, he suggests, was a very “continental playwright” and the other a “very European British statesman” who backed a united Europe.
POLITICS
The Guardian

My Secret Brexit Diary by Michel Barnier review – a British roasting

Rarely do we see thinking of the other side of a negotiation so quickly, while the trail is still warm. Michel Barnier’s new book helps explain why Britain ended up being comprehensively out-negotiated over Brexit and saddled with a flawed withdrawal agreement and a deeply disadvantageous future relationship, both of which will cause us major problems for decades to come. This is therefore an important account.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Keir Starmer: Labour leader calls on PM to step in over NI Protocol

The Labour leader says the Prime Minister needs to step in over the Northern Ireland Protocol and ensure the Stormont institutions are maintained. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says his party might collapse power-sharing unless the Protocol issue is resolved. Mr Donaldson also said his party may seek an early...
POLITICS
Brexit
Politics
Europe
Northern Ireland
U.K.
BBC

Brexit: Do utmost to solve NI Protocol before end of year - Sefcovic

The utmost should be done to resolve outstanding issues on the Northern Ireland Protocol before the "end of the year", Maros Sefcovic has said. The process cannot be "eternal", according to the EU Commission vice president. Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol allows parts of the deal to be...
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit. "Because we are embarking now on the change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy," Johnson will say, vowing no return to the pre-Brexit model of "uncontrolled immigration". 
IMMIGRATION
BBC

NI Protocol: DUP snubs second north-south meeting in days

Another North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting has been cancelled over a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) boycott. DUP Junior Minister Gary Middleton was to take part in Friday's meeting with Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey but he did not take part. His party is boycotting the meetings as part of...
WORLD
The Independent

‘No alternative’ to rising inflation amid labour shortages, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said there is “no alternative” to wage-fuelled inflation and interest rate rises, as he urged businesses to pay workers more to beat the supply chain crisis.In a series of TV interviews at the Conservative conference in Manchester, the prime minister brushed off concerns that increasing pay for HGV drivers and other shortage occupations will drive up prices in the shops.His comments came amid warnings of 1970s-style inflation driven by shortfalls of workers resulting from the Covid pandemic and the removal of free movement rights from EU nationals following Brexit. Inflation is currently running at 3 per...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

What Boris Johnson said in his conference speech – and what he really meant

What Boris Johnson said: Let’s get on with the job.What he actually meant: Stop clapping. I love it, obviously; it’s why I’m here. But I need to give the impression of knowing what I’m doing and of wanting urgently to get on with it.What he said: You, all of you, and everybody watching, made this rollout possible; you each made each other safer, so perhaps we should all thank each other. Go on – try a cautious fist bump, because it’s OK now.What he meant: It wasn’t OK when I boasted about shaking hands at the start of this...
POLITICS

