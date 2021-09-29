CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannah V. Carty Tapped to Head Office of Cannabis Regulation

By Sian Cobb
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Thomas native Hannah V. Carty has been named the first executive director of the fledgling V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation, putting the territory one step closer to enacting medical marijuana legislation that was signed into law more than three years ago. Members of the Cannabis Advisory Board announced Carty’s...

Black Hills Pioneer

Lead to discuss medical cannabis regulations Oct. 4

LEAD — Medical cannabis regulations in Lead is expected to be discussed at the next city commission meeting, Oct. 4. On Monday, Mayor Ron Everett announced that the commission will come forward with the first reading of an ordinance that will address such issues as how many licenses Lead will issue for operating a medical marijuana dispensary, testing, or cultivation facility within city limits, as well as how much license fees will cost and how the facilities will be regulated in town. Public input will be encouraged at the meeting.
LEAD, SD
wwnytv.com

State board charged with cannabis regulations meets for first time

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state is keeping the public informed as it rolls out its marijuana regulations. The state’s Cannabis Control Board held its inaugural meeting Tuesday. The board -- appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul -- is tasked with implementing the state’s marijuana laws while advancing the cannabis...
ALBANY, NY
Law.com

After a Rocky Start, New York Will Soon Have a Cannabis Regulator: Can It Stick a Landing on Rules?

Last March former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) into law to much fanfare. In addition to legalizing adult-use cannabis, and overhauling New York’s existing medical marijuana law, it also created a new unified regulatory body to oversee the adult-use cannabis, medical marijuana, and cannabinoid hemp programs. Specifically, the MRTA established a Cannabis Control Board (the Board) to oversee the programs, and a subordinate Office of Cannabis Management (a division within the alcoholic beverage control) (OCM) to administer it.
POLITICS
Saratogian

Hochul appoints pair to Office of Cannabis Management board

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that Reuben R. McDaniel, III and Jessica Garcia were appointed to the board of the Office of Cannabis Management. The Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management will create and implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for New York’s cannabis...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefreshtoast.com

New York’s Cannabis Control Board Now Complete: Gov. Hochul Appoints Regulators

“I am making important appointments to set the Office of Cannabis Management up for success so they can hit the ground running.” — Gov. Hochul. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Wednesday her final two appointees to regulate the state’s adult-use marijuana market. The newly named regulators, Reuben...
POLITICS
Crain's New York Business

Office of Cannabis Management shows sense of urgency in inaugural meeting

The state's Office of Cannabis Management held its first board meeting Tuesday, spurring into action the expansion of the medical marijuana program, and local industry stakeholders said they were pleased with its perceived sense of urgency to get things moving. Maimonides opens $110 million primary and specialty care pavilion. Weill...
HEALTH
wnynewsnow.com

Cannabis Control Board Discusses Regulation, Plan To Keep Public Informed

ALBANY – The group tasked with regulating New York State’s cannabis industry met for the first time Tuesday, focusing on how they plan to keep the public informed on the regulation process. Last month, New York’s Governor issued her final appointments to the Cannabis Control Board, a commission charged with...
POLITICS
