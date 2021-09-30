Virgin Islanders Competing Well in Cross Country on the Mainland

This past Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Antioch boys and girls cross country teams competed at Lakes in an inter-conference competition with Lakes, Wacounda and North Chicago. “The boys had a landslide victory. We took third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth for the boys three-mile race which was the only race at the meet,” junior Jake Linck said. “The girls unfortunately lost by one point, but due to the fact they had a tempo run, we believe they could have won the meet. Freshman Piper Ipsen was unfortunately injured during the race.”

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO