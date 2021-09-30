CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Islanders Competing Well in Cross Country on the Mainland

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Smith, high school sophomore at Montverde Academy, made her cross country 5K (3.1 Mile) debut at the Zak Lucas Invitational in Brooksville, Fla., on Sept. 18. She finished 2nd overall in 20:50.9 and was the 1st runner for her team. Her time helped the Montverde Girls team qualify for the Elite Division at the Katie Caples Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sept. 25. At the Caples Invitational Smith ran a personal record in the 5K with a time of 19:55.1, finishing 20th out of 186 athletes. Her next competition will be the Florida Runners Invitational in Lakeland, Fla. on Oct. 1.

