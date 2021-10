Tuesday, September 28th is National Voter Registration Day across the United States of America. First observed in 2012, this holiday celebrates civic participation in America’s democratic process and provides greater voter registration opportunities for people across our country — especially those who may not otherwise register to vote. Volunteers and organizations nationwide distribute ballot initiative information, help citizens register for the first time or update their registration information, explain early voting options and more. Nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on this holiday to date!

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO