Global nickel output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, backed by Indonesia and the Philippines
Global nickel mine production is expected to grow by 6.8% to reach 2,427.4 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2021, after registering an estimated 4.2% decline to 2,272kt in 2020, owing to the Covid-19 related lockdowns and restrictions. Output from Indonesia (+16.3%), the Philippines (+5.1%) and Brazil (+24%) will be significant contributors to the overall growth this year. In contrast, production is expected to decline in Russia (-13.8%) and South Africa (-15.8%).www.mining-technology.com
