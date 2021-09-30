CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

By SYLVIA HUI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtdjQ_0cCj86Y600
1 of 4

LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown restrictions as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said Couzens, who was on the Metropolitan Police force at the time, handcuffed Everard, drove her far outside the city, and then raped and killed her.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges.

In handing down the sentence, Justice Adrian Fulford described the details of the case as “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal.” Couzens went “hunting a lone female to kidnap and rape,” having planned the crime in “unspeakably” grim detail, the judge said.

“You have eroded the confidence that the public are entitled to have in the police forces of England and Wales,” Fulford told the ex-officer, who had finished working an overnight shift at the U.S. Embassy on the day he kidnapped Everard.

The seriousness of the case was so “exceptionally high” that it warranted a whole life sentence, Fulford added. The sentence means that Couzens will die in prison with no chance of parole.

The body of Everard, a marketing executive, was found in woodland in Ashford, Kent, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometers) southeast of London, a week after she went missing. Prosecutors said Couzens strangled her with his police belt before setting fire to the body.

Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and had worked as part of a team protecting diplomatic locations in central London. During the U.K.’s winter pandemic lockdown, he also spent time patrolling the city in search of people violating the government’s restrictions on public activity.

He was arrested at his home in Deal in southeastern England after police connected him to a rental car he used to abduct Everard.

Everard’s slaying and the officer’s arrest prompted an outpouring of grief and anger across Britain, touching a nerve with women particularly because Everard was abducted while walking home along well-lit areas of Clapham and Brixton -- urban, busy areas of the capital frequented by scores of women and girls every day.

The case also raised wider questions about trust in police, with many asking how police vet their officers and others criticizing Scotland Yard for not doing enough to protect women and girls and tackle allegations of sexual violence.

After Couzens’ arrest, it emerged that he had been accused of indecent exposure at least twice before he murdered Everard, and the police department is being investigated over whether the allegations were dealt with properly.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Metropolitan Police force needed to answer “serious questions” about “all the requirements and checks that should have been put in place” regarding Couzens. But Patel backed London police chief Cressida Dick amid calls for the commissioner to resign.

Dick attended Thursday’s sentencing hearing. She said outside the Central Criminal Court afterward that she recognized the case had damaged a “precious bond of trust” between the police force and the city it serves.

“This man has brought shame on the Met. Speaking frankly as an organization, we have been rocked,” the chief said.

Labour Party lawmaker Harriet Harman led calls for Dick, the Metropolitan Police’s first female chief and Britain’s most senior police officer, to step down. She said urged the implementation of urgent reforms, including the immediate suspension of officers accused of violence against women.

“Women need to be confident that the police are there to make them safe, not to put them at risk,” Harman wrote in a letter to Dick. “Women need to be able to trust the police, not to fear them.”

Also on Thursday, the suspect in a similar, more recent slaying appeared in court accused of the “premeditated and predatory” murder of a 28-year-old school teacher in southeast London.

Koci Selamaj, 36, is accused of attacking Sabina Nessa as she walked to meet a friend on Sept. 17. Her body was found a day later in a local park.

“No woman should have to fear harassment or violence. We will do everything possible to prevent these abhorrent crimes and keep our communities safe,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Derek Chauvin’s bodyguard reveals killer police officer’s last days of freedom

Derek Chauvin went on shopping trips disguised in a baseball cap and sunglasses during his trial for the murder of George Floyd, the head of his security detail has revealed.Scott Yelle oversaw Chauvin’s personal protection for 44 days during his trial this year, and told Inside Edition of the extraordinary lengths he went to to keep “potentially the most hated man in the world” alive.Mr Yelle said the former Minneapolis police officer was kept in a safe house in Wisconsin and driven 35 miles in a convoy of bulletproof SUVs to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis each day.Every SUV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
Person
Priti Patel
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#London Police#Central London#Uk#Ap#The U S Embassy#The Metropolitan Police
BBC

Woman admits racially abusing Birmingham pub doorman

A woman who was filmed spitting at and abusing a pub doorman has admitted racially aggravated common assault. Sharna Walker was banned from Birmingham following her arrest after confronting doorman Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch on 22 May. The footage attracted millions of views on social...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Channel Tunnel cocaine smuggler jailed for nine years

A lorry driver who tried to smuggle 40kg (88lb) of cocaine into the UK through the Channel Tunnel has been jailed for nine years. Vladimar Mrdak, from Serbia, was stopped by UK Border Force officers at Coquelles in France on 12 July. The drugs, which police said would have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
BBC

Woman found dead in Leicester home named by police

A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trans woman stabbed in horrific Birmingham attack, say police

A transgender woman was attacked on her doorstep in a "horrific" targeted hate crime, police said. She was stabbed in the stomach and leg after opening the door to a man she had met online and arranged to see. The "shocking transphobic attack" was carried out in Birmingham city centre...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Sydney gang rapist Mohammed Skaf to leave prison next month

Notorious Sydney gang rapist Mohammed Skaf will leave prison next month after being granted parole with strict conditions. Skaf, now aged 38, has spent two decades in jail after being convicted for a series of terrifying rapes in Sydney throughout 2000 involving another 14 men, including the ringleader – his brother – Bilal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

596K+
Followers
324K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy