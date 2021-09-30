Martin, David H - Indecent Assault and 2 additional charges

The East Earl Township Police Department arrested David H. Martin of East Earl. On September 28, 2021, Martin was charged with Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact with a Minor. It is alleged that in December 2017, Martin fondled a victim under the age of 18. On September 28, an arrest warrant was issued and Martin was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned by MDJ Jonathan Heisse. Judge Heisse set Martin's bail at $40,000 cash. Martin was unable to post bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison.