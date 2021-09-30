CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Mexican Government: Body Disposal Site Found Outside Nuevo Laredo, Near Texas Border

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7k2K_0cCj7rGB00

MEXICO CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials in Mexico say they have found an apparent long-running “extermination site” outside the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, near the border with Texas.

The location is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012, the National Search Commission said.

Dallas Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Officer Allegedly Involved In 'Pyramid Promotion Scheme'

“The characteristics of the place allow the inference that it is an extermination site that has been used for years and until very recently, which will have to be confirmed by experts,” the commission’s statement said. “This is the first site of these dimensions found in Nuevo Laredo.”

Searchers found burned human remains on the ground, multiple possible clandestine graves and a clandestine crematorium, it said.

Drug cartels frequently use such sites to burn or dissolve the bodies of their victims.

Located across the border from Laredo, Texas, Nuevo Laredo has been dominated for years by the Northeast Cartel, a fragment of the old Zetas cartel.

The head of the government’s National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, had told the W Radio station Tuesday that a “clandestine crematorium of considerable size” had been found just outside Nuevo Laredo, along with burned bone fragments. She said it had been set up and operated years ago, but had also recently been used.

Families of dozens of people who went missing on the highway between Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo this year expressed anger at the report, complaining that they had not been informed of the situation.

Angelica Orozco, who leads the relatives’ group United Forces for Our Disappear in Nuevo Leon state, which borders Nuevo Laredo, said Wednesday that “it is very worrisome for us that the commission has come out with such alarmist statements without informing us.”

Her group said in a statement Tuesday that “these statements totally re-victimize, and cause anguish and torture for the relatives of the disappeared,” because many may assume their loved ones may have been killed and burned there.

The commission’s statement Wednesday night called for the inclusion of families of the missing in the efforts to investigate the site.

At least 71 people went missing earlier this year as they drove on the highway between the industrial hub of Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo. The victims include at least a half dozen U.S. residents.

Most of the missing are men who drove trucks or taxis on a road that local media have dubbed “the highway of death.” But the missing also include women and children and men driving private cars. Activists say about a half dozen men have reappeared alive and badly beaten after being abducted on the highway, and all they will say is that armed men forced them to stop on the highway and took their vehicles.

Quintana said earlier this year the disappearances may be related to turf battles between the Jalisco and Northeast cartels.

Raymundo Ramos, a human rights activist in Nuevo Laredo, said authorities have released little information about the discovery, but that in the past such sites have been found with large metal drums where bodies are soaked in diesel and burned beyond recognition.

“They should guarantee that (victim’s) relatives have access to the information,” Ramos said of authorities.

Despite alerts from relatives of the missing in May, the state government of Nuevo Leon, where Monterrey is located, didn’t warn people against traveling on the highway until almost a month later, activists say. Authorities have since increased policing and security on the highway.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 292

SVT Z06
4d ago

Back in 2009 I was stopped by the Mexican police near Monterrey. I was coming from the U.S and they were about to kidnap me and take me to a security house where the cartel have kidnapped people. I was able to talk my way out of it and made it out. The police were doing the kidnappings for the cartel.

Reply(14)
41
Peter Hernandez
5d ago

these are the people that coming to our country and corrupting our children and families with thier drugs and lies just plain sinful people

Reply(19)
73
William Larson
5d ago

In days of old when highway men were bold and automobiles hadn't yet been invent, they loaded their saddle bags with looted gold dumped the bodies by the side of the road and ran off so contented.Somethings never change!

Reply(1)
35
Related
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Fox News

Texas Border Patrol discovers hotel room packed with illegals in suspected human smuggling operation

Texas Border Patrol agents discovered a hotel room in which 10 illegal immigrants were staying while they waited to be smuggled deeper into the U.S. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents received a tip Friday afternoon about a hotel in Edinburg being used to harbor illegal immigrants. The city is located in the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexico border.
EDINBURG, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Sicarios hits in South Texas

ZAPATA COUNTY — Hitmen from Mexico coming into the U.S. to do their business is not something that usually happens. Fox San Antonio Investigative Reporter Yami Virgin investigates why the phenomenon is now happening more often in South Texas. Sicarios... "It’s something that shouldn't be glorified," says Sheriff Raymundo Del...
TEXAS STATE
kion546.com

Guests abducted from hotel in Mexico by gunmen, later found

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico have located 38 people, including 22 Haitians and Cubans, who were abducted from a hotel by armed men. The chief prosecutor of the northern state of San Luis Potosi said Tuesday evening that the victims were found on a roadside, apparently abandoned by their captors. Prosecutor Federico Garza Herrera says the group included 16 Mexicans and 22 foreigners. It is not immediately clear whether the abducted foreigners are migrants. Prosecutors say three SUVs carrying armed men arrived before dawn Tuesday at the Hotel Sol y Luna in the city of Matehuala and abducted the guests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Just Go

Here are the Very Dangerous Cities in Mexico

There are hundreds of beautiful cities in this world that everyone has to see. But unfortunately, there are also some cities that tourists should stay away from. Here is a list of some of the most dangerous cities in the world. The five cities listed below are all located in Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuevo Laredo#Mexico#Mexican#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#Dallas Police Issue#The Northeast Cartel#W Radio
The Associated Press

Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap

AGUA FRIA, Panama (AP) — In an isolated cemetery in Panama’s Darien province, migrants who die crossing the most treacherous segment of their journey toward the United States are buried with a plasticized card containing what little information is available about them in case one day someone comes looking. On...
AMERICAS
AFP

Mexican ex-cartel boss jailed for 28 years

A Mexican court has sentenced former drug lord Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, who headed one of the country's leading cartels, to 28 years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday. The Attorney General's Office said in a short statement that a judge had handed down a 28-year jail sentence to the former cartel kingpin.
WORLD
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Woman Severely Injured Using Grain Hopper Railcar To Enter Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival. Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Fentanyl overdose kills Mexican national in Downtown El Paso jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Mexican national imprisoned at the El Paso County Detention Facility died from a fentanyl overdose in June, according a custodial death report submitted to the Texas Attorney General. Candelas was admitted into the El Paso County Detention Facility on March 9, 2021 by the...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Seattle Times

Texas governor sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
IMMIGRATION
everythinglubbock.com

Mexican soldiers, police kill 9 in shootout near US border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers and police have killed 9 suspected gunmen near the U.S. border. The government of the northern border state of Coahuila said Thursday that state police officers came under fire while patrolling a dirt road near the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The state said...
MILITARY
Laredo Morning Times

Cartel Del Noreste leader arrested in Nuevo Laredo

A suspected leader of the Cartel Del Noreste and alleged founder of the Tropa Del Infierno has been arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, authorities said. Martín Rodriguez Barbosa, also known as “El Cadete,” was the chief of security of Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, also known as “El Huevo.”. Treviño Chavez...
LAREDO, TX
Reuters

U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border agents after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico’s Ciudad Juarez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)said. “Just after midnight today CBP officers working at the Bridge of the America’s...
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy