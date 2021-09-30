(Published in the Norman Trans...

Notice of Self Storage Sale (24989) Please take notice SpareBox Storage - Edmond North located at 100 W Danforth Rd., Edmond, OK 73003 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the Facility by the below list of Occupants whom are in default at a Auction. The sale will occur or otherwise disposed as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/20/2021 at 12:00pm. Unless stated otherwise, the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Johnna Lee unit #H269 last known address: 1714 Timber Ridge Road, Edmond, OK 73034; Billy Johnson unit #J347 last known address: 110 E 11th Street, Edmond, OK 73034. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.