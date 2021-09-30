CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmond, OK

(Published in the Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Notice of Self Storage Sale (24989) Please take notice SpareBox Storage - Edmond North located at 100 W Danforth Rd., Edmond, OK 73003 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the Facility by the below list of Occupants whom are in default at a Auction. The sale will occur or otherwise disposed as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/20/2021 at 12:00pm. Unless stated otherwise, the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Johnna Lee unit #H269 last known address: 1714 Timber Ridge Road, Edmond, OK 73034; Billy Johnson unit #J347 last known address: 110 E 11th Street, Edmond, OK 73034. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

marketplace.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmond, OK
Business
City
Edmond, OK
City
Cleveland, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Norman, OK
Business
City
Norman, OK
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#H269#No Cs 2021 1209 Plaintiff
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy