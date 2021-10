ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Eugene Bozzi is a military veteran and a dad. While he's only been in Florida a year, the native of Philadelphia felt an alligator's power up close. "Somebody's gotta step up and do something, we all got to look out for each other right?" he told Orlando sister station WESH. "I was frightened when I had it in it, because it was so powerful. And I didn't expect that, it was pushing out, whipping its tail around."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO