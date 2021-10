Two popular mascots from right here in the Hoosier state have been nominated to enter the Mascot Hall of Hame and they need your vote to make it happen. The Mascot Hall of Fame also happens to be an Indiana institution. Located in Whiting, Indiana roughly 30 minutes southeast of Chicago on the shore of Lake Michigan, the Hall was founded in 2005 by David Raymond, the original Philly Phanatic, and serves not only as both a tribute to mascots everywhere but also as an interactive children's museum.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO