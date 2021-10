Windows 11 is just around the corner... for some of us. Microsoft's new operating system is being rolled out to eligible devices starting today, and the upgrade will be free if you're already using Windows 10. However, Microsoft is rolling out the update in phases, which means some people will have to wait months to get their hands on Windows 11 -- an August blog post from Microsoft said the company expects "all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022."

