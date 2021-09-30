CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Large | The London Marathon hits 40 with a long road ahead

Cover picture for the articleThe thing about a long run is where it can take you. The London Marathon returns to the streets of the British capital on Sunday 3rd October for perhaps its most notable edition to date. It will be the 40th mass running of the annual event, whose 40th anniversary passed in April. That little statistical quirk, for an event held once a year, is of course because the 2020 edition was skipped due to Covid-19.

Wicked Local

Norwell resident to run London Marathon for Herren Project

Benchmark Strategies Senior Vice President Joseph Rull will run the London Marathon, this Sunday, Oct. 3. Rull is running to raise money for the Herren Project. “The Herren Project has been there to support addiction recovery services. They are an incredible team that help addicts and families support, recover, and overcome. I am grateful for the opportunity to run the streets of London #TogetherWeRun,” he explained.
NORWELL, MA
RunnersWorld

The Scummy Mummies, Helen and Ellie, are running the London Marathon

Comedians Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson are best known as the co-hosts of the Scummy Mummies podcast, on which they discuss a range of issues affecting modern parents. But on Sunday they’ll be swapping the microphone for the London Marathon. RW caught up with them to talk training, misconceptions and why anyone can become a runner…
YOGA
BBC

Paralysed woman to tackle London Marathon in motorcycle gear

Claire Lomas was paralysed from the chest down after a horse-riding accident in 2007. Since then she has worked tirelessly to stay active and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities. Mrs Lomas, from Eye Kettleby, Leicestershire, recently took up motorcycle racing and when an opportunity came...
WORLD
BBC

Grenfell friends in London Marathon run fundraiser

The uncle of a girl who died in the Grenfell fire has teamed up with his childhood friend to run the London marathon for two charities. Manfred Ruiz's 12-year-old niece Jessica Urbano Ramirez was one of the 72 people who died in 2017. His friend, firefighter Dave Badillo, was one...
CHARITIES
Telegraph

How to nail every mile of the London Marathon

With just a few days to go, the nerves will have started to kick in for those who are running the Virgin Money London Marathon on October 3. This will be my first marathon and to say I’m feeling anxious is an understatement. For the last four months, I’ve put...
WORLD
BBC

London Marathon 2021: How to follow on BBC Sport

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of Sunday's London Marathon, which returns to its iconic course for the first time since April 2019. Last year's event was restricted to elite runners only, with mass runners joining in virtually. However, 2021's version is back with 50,000 virtual runners joining up...
WORLD
thefocus.news

Which celebrities are running in the London Marathon 2021?

The London Marathon 2021 takes place this weekend, with up to 40,000 runners expected to participate. The world-famous event always features famous faces from the world of sport, entertainment and music, but which celebrities are running in the London Marathon 2021?. The London Marathon returns on Sunday. The most famous...
NFL
Sports
Shropshire Star

40,000 runners hit the streets as London Marathon finally returns

Last year’s event was scrapped due to Covid-19 restrictions. Tens of thousands of people have begun pounding their way through the streets of the capital for the London Marathon. More than 40,000 runners are tackling the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s mass event was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

London Marathon 2021: All you need to know

Date: Sunday, 3 October Time: 08:50 BST (elite wheelchair race), 09:00 (elite women), 09:30 (elite men and mass start) Course: Blackheath to The Mall. BBC coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button and online; live text from 08:00.
SPORTS
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
sportspromedia.com

Qatar to host first F1 race in November before joining calendar from 2023

Qatar GP to fill vacant slot left by cancelled Australian Grand Prix. Event to take place from 19th to 21st November at Losail International Circuit. Move adds fourth Middle Eastern race to F1 calendar. Formula One bosses have announced the series will stage its first Qatar Grand Prix in November.
WORLD
Indy100

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital.More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions.After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye Whyte got the main race started, marathon organisers Virgin Money London said “so many smiles, so good to have you back!”.It is 889 days since the colourful charity spectacular in front of cheering crowds last took place.Swarms of fun runners donned outrageous outfits – including being dressed as a rhino, bumblebees, superheroes...
WORLD
teamusa.org

Paralympians McFadden, Romanchuk Finish On Podium In London Marathon

Tatyana McFadden preparing for the start of the women's Marathon - T54 at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on September 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk continued their tour of the world’s most prestigious marathons with two more podium finishes on Sunday. Just a week after...
WORLD
RunnersWorld

Your London Marathon 2021 weather forecast

If you're running the race or just heading out to watch, here is the weather forecast for the 2021 London Marathon. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Lemma, Jepkosgei win London Marathon for the first time

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the men’s London Marathon for the first time on Sunday and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race. The 30-year-old Lemma, who was third in London last year, completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in two hours,...
SPORTS
womensrunning.co.uk

Virgin Money London Marathon 2021 highlights

The Virgin Money London Marathon is back in full force today after an 889-day break, with runners from 82 different countries across the world gathering the start line to take on the infamous 26.2 miles. The mammoth amount of organisation it’s taken to put on this event is evident, with more than 40,000 runners being led to the start line by marshals to set off in waves. Hugh Brasher, event director, explains to the BBC that forty waves of runners would set off one after the other to help manage crowds.
WORLD
BBC

London Marathon 2021: Race attracts 80,000 participants

Runners in a range of costumes pounded the capital's streets in a record-breaking London Marathon. The 26.2-mile race returned to London's streets for its first full-scale staging in more than two years, following the Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated 80,000 runners took part in person and virtually via an app. Marcel...
SPORTS
CBS Boston

Runner Ready For Ninth Boston Marathon After Inspirational Recovery From Traumatic Brain Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Martha Staten almost died in 2014 in a freak accident in a hotel room. “I got up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom and turned from the sink, and that’s the last I remember. Woke up on the floor with a police officer standing over me,” she told WBZ-TV. Martha, who was 59 years old at the time, had fainted and hit her head on the bathtub. “I had turned from the sink, fainted and landed on the top of the tub. I fractured my temporal bone, tore the lining of my brain, blew out my...
BOSTON, MA
sportspromedia.com

Places for races: Inside the circuits and services at the beating heart of motorsport

Places for Races: Inside the circuits and services at the beating heart of motorsport. Behind every great motorsport event is a great circuit, carefully operated to attract a wide variety of series, fans and sponsors. But that’s not all. Services such as hospitality, ticketing, design and technology also play an increasingly important role in the operation of these venues and their events.
MOTORSPORTS

