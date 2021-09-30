Penn State alumnus hikes the Pacific Crest Trail

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State alumnus Cody Yackanicz, 2017, is a member of an exclusive club: He is one of only about 2,600 people to complete thru-hiking the entire Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association. The PCT is a continuous path that runs from southern California at the Mexican border to the Canadian border, passing through diverse ecosystems and environments. On his northbound journey, Yackanicz hiked through the deserts of California to the forests of Oregon to the Cascade-Sierra Mountains in Washington, covering 2,650 miles in 163 days, from March 22 to Sept. 1, 2021.