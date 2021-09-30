Legislators Bell and Howell named to chair ‘Yes on 1 Committee’ work in local counties, communities

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee held a hearing Tuesday, taking input from Nebraskans on the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. Senator Anna Wishart, a committee member, introduced a legislative resolution to study how the funds should be spent in relief of the impact of Covid-19. "In Nebraska, that means the state government will receive approximately $1.4 billion, while cities, counties, villages and townships will receive an additional $653 million. In addition, our state will receive $128 million in funding for capital projects that can be used for workforce development, education and health care, including telehealth. States are given substantial flexibility in the investment of the $1.4 billion."
